United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Time and Tru
Eyelet Belted Midi Shirt Dress
$25.88$12.00
At Walmart
Looking for a fashionable and versatile dress this season. Well look no more! This Time and Tru shirt dress with side pockets will be a great addition to your wardrobe. With its self waisted belt and relaxed fit you will look and feel great while still keeping you comfortable! This dress is the perfect way to stay in style. Can be worn as a dress or layer over legggings. Pair with you favorite sandal for the perfect look!