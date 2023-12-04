Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Anthropologie
Eyelet Agate Coaster
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt (pearl-embellished)
BUY
$99.95
$160.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$26.40
$44.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Wild Bundled Up Ornament
BUY
$18.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted