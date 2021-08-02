Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Kevyn Aucoin
Eyelash Curler
$29.14
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Create wonderfully curled lashes with this slim, professional-quality eyelash curler.
Need a few alternatives?
T3
Lucea 1-inch Professional Straightening & Styling Flat
BUY
$99.99
$149.99
Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics
Half Lash Curler
BUY
$37.00
MAC Cosmetics
The Face Shop
The Face Shop Eyelash Curler
BUY
$7.37
stylevana
Kevyn Aucoin
Eyelash Curler
BUY
$29.14
Nordstrom
More from Kevyn Aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin
The Sculpting Powder
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Kevyn Aucoin
Stripped Nude Skin Tint
BUY
£36.00
Beauty Bay
Kevyn Aucoin
Kaleidochrome All-over Highlighter Palette
BUY
£39.00
Cult Beauty
Kevyn Aucoin
The Eyelash Curler
BUY
$21.00
Sephora
More from Tools
T3
Lucea 1-inch Professional Straightening & Styling Flat
BUY
$99.99
$149.99
Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics
Half Lash Curler
BUY
$37.00
MAC Cosmetics
The Face Shop
The Face Shop Eyelash Curler
BUY
$7.37
stylevana
Kevyn Aucoin
Eyelash Curler
BUY
$29.14
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted