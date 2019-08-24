Exclusive fanning brush with ten layers of bristles reveals layers of lashes for a sensational full-fan effect. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers.Step 1. Use inner curve to reach the roots of lashes. Step 2. Sweep from the root to tip of lashes. Step 3. Do not let mascara dry in between coats. Step 4. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.CAUTION: FLAMMABLE UNTIL DRY. DO NOT USE NEAR FIRE, FLAME OR HEAT. TO SAFEGUARD PURITY, RESERVE THIS PRODUCT FOR YOUR PERSONAL USE. TREAT THE APPLICATOR WITH THE HYGIENIC CARE YOU GIVE YOUR EYES. NEVER APPLY THIS PRODUCT IN A MOVING VEHICLE. DO NOT DILUTE WITH WATER, SALIVA, OR ANY OTHER SUBSTANCE. CAP TIGHTLY AFTER USE. IF CHANGE IN ODOR OR APPEARANCE OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE. DO NOT USE THIS OR ANY OTHER COSMETIC IF YOUR EYE IS INJURED, IRRITATED OR INFECTED. CONSULT A PHYSICAN PROMPTLY.