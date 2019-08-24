Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Physicians Formula

Eye Booster Lash Contortionist Mascara

$10.79$7.46
At Jet
One-step mascara infused with our custom extreme lash fibers deliver an easy, fast lash transformation INSTANTLY! ! Includes Fiber Lock Technology with interlocking fibers that wrap around each lash to build amplified volume and outrageous length.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Drugstore Mascaras
by Us