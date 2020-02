Chanel

Extreme Intense Matte Lip Colour

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This extreme matte lipstick features a non-drying texture that glides smoothly onto lips with intense, longwearing colour. Created with a combination of natural Rice Powder and a unique antioxidant complex &mdash.composed of Matcha Green Tea Butter Extract, Sweet Almond Oil, Sappan Wood and Vitamin E.