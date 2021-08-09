Cushion Lab

Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

$65.99

✔ DESIGNED BY PHYSICAL THERAPIST FOR BACK PAIN RELIEF: Specially contoured to fit organically to relieve lower back pressure for office workers, drivers, or anyone who sit for long hours & experience back pain. ✔USPTO PATENTED MULTI-REGION BACK SUPPORT TO OPTIMIZE SITTING POSTURE: Our pillow provides firm sectional lower, mid, & upper mid-back support to jointly keep your back & spine in ideal posture, reducing strain on your back muscles. ✔ ALL DAY SUPPORT WITH PROPRIETARY HYPERFOAM™: Made with Hyperfoam, our extra dense, dynamically rebounding, proprietary memory foam for all-day support. ✔ BREATHABLE COVER WITH ADJUSTABLE STRAP: Made with breathable, hard-wearing polyester rayon, our cover is removable & washable for lasting usage. Adjustable strap helps strap down the pillow or doubles as a luggage strap. ✔ ENJOY BACK PAIN RELIEF ANYWHERE, RISK-FREE: Enjoy better back support & maximum back pain relief for your office computer chair, car or airplane seats, bed, sofa & couch. If not satisfied, hassle-free full refund. Extra Dense Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow With Specially Contoured Supports for Effective Lower Back Pressure Relief Sitting will be a brand new experience with the Cushion Lab Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow Office workers love our pillow because its ergonomic shape & firm support helps posture & alleviate back pain from long working hours. Commuters swear by our pillow because it relieves lower back pressure through specially designed contours that car or airplane seat lack. Try our pillow, You will enjoy our pronounced back support and all-day comfort. Designed by Ergonomic Specialists We worked extensively with ergonomic specialists & physical therapists to design a lumbar pillow that not only provides better back support but also promotes better posture to help further alleviate back pain. Specially Contoured for Maximum Support. Featuring specially designed contours, our pillow fits closely to your back, providing firm support from your lower back to mid-upper back for maximum back pain relief. Lasting Support with Proprietary Hyperfoam™ Hyperfoam is our extra dense, dynamically rebounding, proprietary memory foam. Unlike generic lumbar pillows, our pillow does not go flat, giving you all day back support. Breathable, Robust, & Friction-Free Cover Our cover has been thoughtfully designed to be breathable & hard-wearing. It doesn't grab onto your shirt and trap heat like velvet cover and is removable & washable for easy clean & care. Adjustable Back Strap Our pillow has a built-in elastic adjustable strap to help you tie it down to your chair or doubles as a luggage strap, so you easily take it anywhere. Instantly Back Support Anywhere Our pillow is designed to enhance back support in any environment. It works well with office chair, car & airplane seats, sofas, & even for on the bed reading.