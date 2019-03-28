Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Reformation

Extended Sizes Candice High Bootcut Jean

$98.00
At Reformation
Now also available in sizes 14-24. This is a high rise, stretch jean with a bootcut leg and a finished hem. The Candice is fitted throughout the hip and butt with a relaxed fitting leg.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation's Plus Size Collection Is Here To Stay
by Eliza Huber