Mara Hoffman

Extended Elle Dress

£356.58

Buy Now Review It

At Mara Hoffman

Made in Peru 100% organic cotton Organic Cotton We choose to use certified organic cotton fabric, which is grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers and requires less irrigation as it relies mainly on rainwater. We source only Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton fabric, widely recognized as the gold standard of sustainable processing for clothing and textiles.