Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Books
Anthropologie
Expecting You
$14.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Carry this journal throughout your pregnancy to record your thoughts and feelings about the joy and wonder that lies ahead.
Featured in 1 story
The Gift Guide To
Every
Parent In Your Life
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Accent Press
The Sober Revolution: Women Calling Time On Wine Oclock
£4.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Trapeze
Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life
£10.15
from
Amazon
BUY
Chronicle Books
Two Minute Mornings
$22.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Leuchtturm 1917
Weekly Planner And Notebook 2019
$22.95
from
Leuchtturm 1917
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Books
Rebecca Atwood
Living With Color (hardcover)
$35.00
from
Target
BUY
Annabel Gat
The Astrology Of Love & Sex
$15.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Taschen
Helmut Newton: Sumo, Revised By June Newton
£100.00
from
Opumo
BUY
ban.do
Classic 12-month Annual Planner
$20.00
from
ban.do
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted