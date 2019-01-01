Kate Somerville

Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Known as ‘The Hollywood 2-minute facial’, ExfoliKate is Kate Somerville’s bestselling, dual-action exfoliator, which delivers incredible results in as little as one use. The secret to a glowing, ‘fresh from the skin clinic’ complexion lies in the advanced ingredients used in this formula. Papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes (Kate’s ‘three Ps for perfect skin’) as well as natural alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, work to counteract dullness, dryness and uneven skin tone and texture by loosening and sloughing away dead, dulling cells to reveal the beautifully balanced, even radiance beneath – without drying. Alongside this enzymatic exfoliation, gently scrubbing natural ingredients provide physical exfoliation, while soothing aloe vera, antibacterial honey and antioxidant vitamin E soften skin and calm any potential irritation. Finally, rosewood and cinnamon extracts combine to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Massaged in for 30 seconds and left on for up to two minutes, you’ll get gorgeously glowing in no time.