Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Dr. Scholl’s
Exfoliating Foot Mask
$2.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Patchology
Poshpeel Pedi Cure
BUY
$18.00
Amazon
Margaret Dabbs
Fabulous Feet Intensive Hydrating Foot Lotion
BUY
$37.50
LookFantastic
Olive & June
Callus Removal Heel Balm
BUY
$20.49
Target
Lanthome
Urea Cream For Cracked Feet
BUY
£9.59
Amazon
More from Dr. Scholl’s
Dr. Scholl’s
Exfoliating Foot Mask
BUY
$2.99
Target
Dr. Scholl’s
Find Me Loafer
BUY
$49.95
Amazon
Dr. Scholl’s
Barton Band Wedge Sandals
BUY
$62.15
$90.00
Zappos
Dr. Scholl’s
Ball Of Foot Cushions For High Heels
BUY
$10.77
$22.99
Amazon
More from Body Care
Dr. Scholl’s
Exfoliating Foot Mask
BUY
$2.99
Target
Patchology
Poshpeel Pedi Cure
BUY
$18.00
Amazon
Beauty Pie
Dr Glycolic Soft Feet 7-day Peel Socks
BUY
$8.00
Beauty Pie
CCS
Ccs Foot Care Cream 60ml
BUY
$12.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted