At Lovers

Add a little more sparkle to your toy collection! The Evolved Glitteriffic Vibrator is not only beautiful but will make you light up the dark. Glitterffic is a dual stimulator that is made from soft silicone. Great for beginners and seasoned users alike. The curved base is made for g-spot penetration while not forgetting the clit vibes. Take this into the shower or play with your partner in the dark. Flashlight tag has gotten a little more interesting! Be sure to add plenty of for lots of slippery fun. Clean up is a snap with a and a warm water rinse. Super smooth silicone Powerful dual vibe (2 motors) with glitter handle USB Rechargeable (charger included) Colorful LED light for easy navigation Stylish chrome one-button control Waterproof (submersible) Measurements: 6.75" x 2.35" x 1.43" 10 vibration speeds and functions