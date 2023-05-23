Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15” Product Specifications Dimensions & Weight Twin Dimensions: 38” x 74.5” x 15” Weight: 68 lbs Twin XL Dimensions: 38” x 80” x 15” Weight: 73 lbs Full Dimensions: 53” x 74.5” x 15” Weight: 94 lbs Queen Dimensions: 60” x 80” x 15” Weight: 115 lbs King Dimensions: 76” x 80” x 15” Weight: 145 lbs Cal King Dimensions: 72” x 84” x 15” Weight: 142 lbs Split King Dimensions: (2x) 38”x80”x15” Weight: (2x) 73 lbs Construction & Certification 7-Layer Construction • Organic Cotton + ArcticTex™ Cover Soft and protective moisture-wicking cover • Quilted Euro Topper with Cooling Foam and Heat Escape Gusset 2" Plush Euro topper with cooling foam and breathable border • AirFoamICE™ 2" Nolah's patented pressure-relieving foam with graphite infused for active cooling • High-Resilience Foam 2" Supportive and responsive high-resilience foam • High-Density Foam 1" Responsive, extra-supportive foam transition layer • HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ Support Coils 8" Individually-wrapped steel coils with three targeted support zones plus reinforced edge coils • Recycled Plant Fiber Foundation Layer Stabilizing support layer for maximum durability CertiPUR-US® Certified Foam that feels good and that you can feel good about. Made without ozone depleters Made without PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP (”Tris”) flame retardants Made without mercury, lead, and other heavy metals Made without formaldehyde Made without phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million) Shipping, Warranty, & Country of Origin Shipping Nolah ships all mattresses for free via FedEx. Our mattresses ship quickly from our U.S. factories straight to your door. Warranty Every Nolah mattress purchase includes our lifetime warranty. As long as your own your Nolah mattress, it's covered. Country of Origin Nolah mattresses are made to order. We proudly handcraft every mattress with premium materials at our factories in the U.S.A.