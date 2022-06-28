evo

Evo Roy Wide-tooth Detangling Comb

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A wide-toothed, anti-static comb to detangle curls. Wooden, anti-static. Easy glide, easy life. Use to distribute product and ease away tangles and knots. evo Roy Wide-Tooth Detangling Comb is a must have for people with curly hair. Just like any evo product, you can feel better about your stylish, no nonsense product knowing that evo only sources their wood from ecologically managed forests.