Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Target

Evil Eye Charm Short Necklace - Gold

$14.99
At Target.com
The cable chain necklace boasts a gorgeous, gold-finished chain embellished with small gold beads, and it carries a stunning evil-eye charm pendant set with a cubic zirconia in the center, adding a playful twinkle to this simply stylish piece.
Featured in 1 story
Here's What Your Evil Eye Accessory Really Means
by Amanda Randone