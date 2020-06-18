Supergoop!

Everyday Play Spf 50 Lotion

$22.00

Superpowered SPF; Supergoop! Broad Spectrum Sunscreen absorbs both UVA(ging) & UVB(urning) rays so your skin doesn’t; Our lightweight formula doesn’t feel sticky or leave a “white-cast”; Light, refreshing scent smells amazing Perfect For Active Days; Our Everyday Play SPF 50 sunscreen features an athlete-trusted, sting-free formula; Hydrating, feel-good formula absorbs easily and is great in all conditions; Water- & sweat-resistant up to 80 minutes Best-In-Class Ingredients; Everyday sunscreen includes sunflower and rosemary leaf extracts (packed with beta carotene and antioxidants) that nourish and protect your skin; Supergoop! feels so good you’ll actually want to wear it Every Single Day Your New Healthy Habit; Skin damage develops from sun exposure over time, not from one sunburn; We believe your skin should feel light, soft & beautiful with your everyday sunscreen; With Supergoop! it’s easy to make SPF part of your daily ritual Experts In SPF; At Supergoop! we reimagined what SPF could be, and we continue to create the best protection out there; Our clean, effective formulas feel good on your skin; Healthy skin starts with daily SPF Product Description The Supergoop! original. This water-resistant formula is perfect for everyday use on face and body. It's fast-absorbing and lightweight, but with ultra-moisturizing results. And, it's made with natural extracts of citrus, basil, and bois de rose, so you'll leave that typical sunscreen smell behind. Brand Story By Supergoop!