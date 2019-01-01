Naya

Everyday Face Oil

£40.00

At NAYA

The Everyday Face Oil encourages the skin’s repair process to restore and re-blance from within by providing a vitamin boost for your skin’s daily needs: Suitable for all skin types incl sensitive skin, with a particular love for oily and blemish-prone skin as all oils are non-comedogenic. Cacay Oil stimulates cellular turnover and slows collage breakdown. Grapeseed Oil is an excellent emollient known for its ability to soften and re-condition the skin. Meadowfoam Oil fights free radicals and protects the skin’s natural barrier by locking in its moisture. Sweet Almond Oil delivers the nutrients deep into the dermis keeping the skin cells healthy. Tocopherols helps tighten and firm the skin and helps to fight the free radicals. Bisabolo supports penetration, tames inflammation and deeply moisturises the skin. Made from a combination of natural and wildly collected ingredients. Cruelty-free and vegan suitable.