Everyday Beeswax Taper Candles – Multiple Colors

100% Beeswax handmade 12" taper candles by Greentree Home. Each candle is hand poured and individually hand finished. The sculptural renderings are more than candles: they are objects that evoke beauty and serenity with graceful sophistication. Greentree Home Candle is a small American company based in the foothills of the Catskills Mountains designing and producing handmade beeswax candles. Jenifer Green founded Greentree Home Candle in 2000. Equally important to the intent and process is the choice of material. The company uses only pure beeswax. Green feels it is the ideal choice for candles because its properties are naturally accommodating to the application. 12" 100% Beeswax Made in New York Black, Cream, Blush, Antique Green, and Natural