Pilcro

Everyday Baby Tee

$58.00 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4112916210034; Color Code: 038 With a lightly slouchy, swingy fit and a '90s-inspired 'baby' silhouette, this top fits its name to a tee. Cotton Pullover styling Cropped, "baby tee" fit Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 19.5"L Petite: 18.5"L Plus: 21.5"L Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.