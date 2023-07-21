Nails Inc.

Every Body In Love Nail Polish Quad

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Every body is perfect. Live that nude life with this set of four inclusive tonal polishes, then celebrate every body with our body-shaped nail stickers. Each Caught In The Nude shade is infused with AHAs to help smooth and hydrate your nails. They're fully pigmented with full cover payoff, designed to be worn together for maximum impact. The Details Lady Bay Beach (cream nude) Turks and Caicos Beach(tan shade) Hawaii Beach(brown shade) Copcabana Beach(dark brown) Vegan & cruelty-free, AHA infused, 21 free Includes 82 nail stickers 0.95 fl.oz/ 56mL combined This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. NAIR-WU50 Manufacturer Style No. 14054 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply one coat of your favorite Nails.INC base coat. Followed by two coats of polish. Finish with your favorite Nails.INC top coat for longer lasting glossy results