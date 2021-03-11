ModCloth

Evergreen Gleam And Flare Pants

$69.00 $44.99

Item No. 173322 Your holiday style has a rock-n-roll edge in these in-house created ModCloth namesake label exclusive vegan leather pants. Featuring a vintage-inspired flared, bootcut leg-opening, and a classic five-pocket styling, these gorgeous, gleaming dark green-hued pants will have you rockin’ around the evergreen tree! Shell: 100% Polyurethane. Backing: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Pocket lining: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Front and back pockets. Front zipper with button closure. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Rise Inseam 4 10 32 16W 12.5 30