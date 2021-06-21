Christopher Knight Home

Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair

Walnut finished legs Waffle tufted back and seat Chair Dimensions (Overall): 32.68 inches (H) x 31.5 inches (W) x 32.28 inches (D), weight 48.17 pounds, and holds up to: 250 pounds Seat Back Dimensions: 14.68 inches (H) x 20.5 inches (W), seat dimensions: 20.5 inches (W), 21.5 inches (D), & 18 inches (floor to seat top) Assembly required, tools provided Those interested in a fun, retro look will go gaga over this armchair. An exceptionally crafted piece of furniture, this plush selection stands firmly on four plucky rubber legs, a welcome addition to any home in need of a new spot to sink into after those long days at the office. Care & cleaning: Spot or wipe clean.