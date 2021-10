LESET

Eve Oversized Striped Cotton-poplin Shirt

LESET's loungewear is chic enough to wear both in and out of the house, so it offers endless styling options. Cut for an oversized fit, this 'Eve' shirt is made from pinstriped cotton-poplin and fastens with pearlescent buttons through the front. Our stylists like it with the matching pants and slides, but it'll tuck nicely into jeans, too.