NUE Hoops
Eve Gold
£15.00
At NUE Hoops
What could be more effortlessly chic than a teeny tiny pearl, topped and tailed with accents of gold? Named after the mother of all people, Eve signifies life, innocence and purity as well as a strength that shouldn’t be underestimated. Eve is the perfect charm for additional piercings, especially if you want to create a line-up of natural pearls up your ear. She also looks very cute on a primary piercing. Eve can be worn throughout the seasons - she knows no boundaries.