Evideco

Eve Countertop Jewelry Holder And Organizer Hand

$16.98

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This bathroom countertop jewelry holder and organizer Hand Eve is made of durable clear polystyrene. This stylish jewelry hand is a fun and modern way to store and organize all your rings and other small jewelry items on your vanity countertop. Wipe clean with soapy water. Accessorize your bathroom or vanity set countertop in a trendy style with this charming ring holder hand!