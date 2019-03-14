Lutz Morris

Evan Grained-leather Belt Bag

£595.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Lutz Morris creates with an emphasis on artisanal craftsmanship and social consciousness donating a portion of each sale to Every Mother Counts, a charity that ensures that childbirth is safe around the world. This white Evan bag is handmade from grained leather with a detachable waist belt, gold-plated stainless steel frame, and two internal card slots. Succinct and smart, its the perfect piece to sit alongside a neutral-hued edit.