Eri + Ali

Evaline Maxi Dress

$158.00 $74.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130277330064; Color Code: 018 Eye-catching and sweet, this gingham dress brings unsurpassed polish to the warmer months - and makes a dainty statement, too. Cotton, spandex; cotton lining Puffed sleeves Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Back button Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 55" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"