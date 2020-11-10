eufy

Eufy Robovac Wi-fi Connected Vacuum

$249.99 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Clean your floors with the push of a button using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. It connects to a home's wireless network and accepts commands both by touch, via smartphone app and even from your voice when paired with a smart home speaker. The Li-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes and then the robot vacuum cleaner returns to its base to recharge. Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough and the brushless motor generates minimal noise. A slim profile lets the RoboVac fit beneath furniture and an app feature makes it quick and easy to locate if it gets stuck. Replacement brushes and filters are also included.