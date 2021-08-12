Plant Dyed

Eucalyptus Organic Cotton Sweatpants

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Well Made Clothes

Product Details: Plant Dyed’s women’s sweatpants are classic-fit, cosy sweatpants, that are better than other classic-fit, cosy sweatpants because they’re made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and dyed using natural plant dyes. Material Details: Free from toxic chemicals 100% Cotton (Certified Organic) Water recycled for farming Size Details: True to size for a regular fit. Please see the size chart in the size chart tab for more specific size information. Chelsea is a size 6 and pictured wearing a size 6. EUCALYPTUS Widely known for its calming benefits, Eucalyptus has also been proven to boost circulation & reduce redness with its anti-inflammatory properties.