Buffy

Eucalyptus Duvet Cover

$99.00

Description Our 100% eucalyptus cover is designed to protect your comforter from everyday wear, while still feeling super-soft and breathable. Woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly fiber Ultra-smooth fiber is naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold Treated with plant-based, all natural dye Fits Buffy comforters, as well as most standard sized comforters/duvet inserts Details 100% eucalyptus fiber Eucalyptus fiber contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count Corner ties to keep comforter in place Plant-based corozo closure buttons (made from vegetable ivory) Dimensions Twin/Twin XL: 90” x 70” Full/Queen: 94” x 90” King/Cal King: 94” x 104” Care Instructions Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Unlike plants, this cover does not like to soak up the sun, so keep out of direct sunlight to avoid fading.