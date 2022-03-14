Sweave Bedding

Eucalyptus Core Sheet Set

$139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sweave Bedding

Eucalyptus: These sheets are crafted using the optimal mix of Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell and Egyptian Cotton, which makes them feel just right - insanely soft and comfortably cool. Our eucalyptus sheets are also hypoallergenic, eco-friendly and wrinkle-resistant. We use a single-ply percale weave, which makes these sheets super breathable, durable, moisture-wicking, and also gives them a crisp matte modern finish. What's Included: Two breathable pillowcases, a snug fitted sheet, and a cool and crisp flat sheet for the ultimate ZzZ time. 100 Night Trial: Not Sure? We get it. Let's make it easy. If our product isn't right for you - you can return it anytime within the first 100 nights of purchase.