Lulus

Esther Ice Blue Ruffled Sleeveless Maxi Dress

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Sweep onto the scene in the stunning Lulus Esther Ice Blue Ruffled Sleeveless Maxi Dress! Light and gauzy woven fabric shapes this stunning maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps that support a princess-seamed triangle bodice with a bit of elastic at back. A high fitted waist tops a flowing maxi skirt with double ruffled details and a sultry side-slit. Hidden back zipper/clasp.