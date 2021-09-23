G. H. Bass

Estelle Brogue Weejuns

$125.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At G. H. Bass & Co

We've taken our classic Estelle and given it an extra touch of femininity. The Estelle Brogue is crafted out of genuine leather and features classic moc stitching with perforated brogue detailing and tassels that are sure to take every ensemble up a notch. • Genuine cow leather upper • Brogue and tassel styling • Classic moc stitch • Genuine cow leather sock lining • Genuine leather and rubber outsole • Hand sewn in El Salvador