Essie

Essie Nail Polish, Mademoiselle, Classic Sheer Nail Polish, 0.46 Fl. Oz.

$9.00 $6.45

Buy Now Review It

say bonjour to the most classic, grown-up pink. award-winning and eternally trendy, this sheer nail polish is beloved by nail techs, professionals and manicure mavens around the globe. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame.