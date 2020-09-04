United States
Frye
Essex Genuine Shearling Lined Chukka Sneaker
$298.00$67.49
At Nordstrom Rack
The Chukka sneakers have been made from smooth pull leather that's finished with a weather-proofing for simultaneous style, comfort and practicality. A plush shearling lining adds unbeatable comfort and warmth. Fit: true to size. M=standard width. Round toe. Leather upper. Lace-up ties. Genuine shearling lining. White sole. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada.