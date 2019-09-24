ApotheCARE

Essentials Phytoquench Replenishing Serum

$29.00

Purity of Nature. Progressed by Science. Precision plant extractions. We understand that every part of a plant is unique. From the bottom of the roots to the tip of a leaf, we've captured their essence and optimized formulas that contains a specific benefit for skin. PhytoQUENCH Replenishing Serum, boosted by roots and hyaluronic acid, replenishes skin's moisture reservoir to provide continuous hydration for more supple, dewy and radiant skin. This formula is feather light and dewy, leaving skin with a velvety finish. HOW TO USE: Apply morning and evening over face and neck. DOSAGE: Use 3 drops. For best results, follow with PhytoQUENCH Sleeping Mask in the evening, and PhytoQUENCH Hydrating Day Lotion in the mornings for the best face cream.Our advanced face care collections use precision plant extraction for targeted results. Discover skin care products specially tailored to your skin's needs, from Hyaluronic Acid serum to hydrating moisturizer to collagen cream to facial cleanser. Each collection provides specific skin benefits thanks to our carefully selected active ingredients. Boosted by roots, leaves and bark, and meticulously prepared.Formulated with Japanese Blood Grass Root and Burdock Root, the PhytoQUENCH collection captures the essence of the reservoir of the plant - the root - into advanced formulas for superior skin hydration. Included at an active level, Japanese Blood Grass is known as a survivor plant - its roots trap water and hang onto it, maintaining appropriate hydration even in sandy or salty environments. This collection replenishes fundamental skin nutrients and supports water retention for all-day hydration, quenching skin for a plump and bouncy look.