Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Madewell
Essentials Crescent Mini Crossbody Bag
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
M.Gemi
The Francesca Convertible Crossbody
BUY
$248.00
M.Gemi
Madewell
Essentials Crescent Mini Crossbody Bag
BUY
$118.00
Shopbop
AllSaints
Miro Barrell Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$229.00
AllSaints
Oryany
Rookie Crescent Crackled Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$248.00
Nordstom
More from Madewell
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
Madewell
Essentials Crescent Mini Crossbody Bag
BUY
$118.00
Shopbop
Madewell
The Emmett Wide-leg Crop Jean
BUY
$59.99
$128.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat In Suede
BUY
$98.00
Zappos
More from Cross-Body
M.Gemi
The Francesca Convertible Crossbody
BUY
$248.00
M.Gemi
Madewell
Essentials Crescent Mini Crossbody Bag
BUY
$118.00
Shopbop
AllSaints
Miro Barrell Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$229.00
AllSaints
Oryany
Rookie Crescent Crackled Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$248.00
Nordstom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted