Essential Workers 1000-piece Puzzle

A 1000-piece puzzle celebrating our essential workers: the ones who show up and do their jobs helping others so that our world keeps turning. All royalties will be donated to the CDC Foundation. This colorful puzzle pays tribute to everyday heroes—from medical workers to delivery people; postal workers to scientists; farmers to fire fighters—and all of those brave folks who go above and beyond every single day. With its bright colors and tons of detail, this 1000-piece puzzle is a fun and artful stay-at-home activity that the whole family can enjoy. And the best part? As a thank you to all of those who help, royalties from the sale of this puzzle will be donated to the CDC Foundation. • EXCELLENT GIFT: This puzzle's cross-generational appeal makes it a wonderful activity for family and friends and an easy gift for puzzle enthusiasts, no matter the occasion. • ON TREND AND ON POINT: This jigsaw puzzle captures not only the current puzzling moment, but additionally pays tribute to our working heroes at the same time—a timely and meaningful combination. • FEEL GOOD WHILE DOING GOOD: The puzzle's feel-good sentiment is mirrored by the fact that every puzzle purchase puts money directly into the hands of those who need it via a donation of all royalties to the CDC Foundation. Now you are helping those who are in need—which makes you a hero as well! • COLORFUL ARTWORK: This vibrant and beautifully illustrated tribute is a perfect way to celebrate our brave and wonderful essential workers. Perfect for: • Families who want to show appreciation for heroes • Friends seeking gifts that are sure crowd-pleasers • Puzzlers looking for a new challenge