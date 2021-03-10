Burt's Bees

Essential Gift Set, 5 Travel Size Products

$9.98

SKIN CARE PRODUCTS: Pamper from head to toe with this giftable set including 5 travel size Burt's Bees favorites: Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream and Beeswax Lip Balm, HANDS & FEET: Coconut Foot Cream and Beeswax Hand Salve restore, dry skin to moisturize and soften hands and feet, BODY & FACE: Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion and Beeswax Lip Balm moisturize lips, face and body, ALL NATURAL: Made with natural ingredients, these Burt's Bees skin care trial products are formulated to condition and hydrate skin all day long, BURTS BEES GIFT SET: This gift set includes 5 favorite Burt’s Bees skin care products that come in a giftable box perfect for stocking stuffers during the holidays to nourish skin during the harsh winter months Get the spa treatment at home with Burt's Bees Essential Beauty Gift Set which includes 5 trial size products of Burt’s Bees favorites. Soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream gently removes makeup and dirt, while nourishing Milk and Honey Body Lotion and Coconut Foot cream work to moisturize and smooth dry skin. Plus, Hand Salve in this Burt’s Bees kit pampers hands, and Beeswax Lip Balm soothes dry lips. This natural beauty set makes the perfect birthday, holiday or Mother’s day present, and sweet packaging is gift ready so you can skip the wrapping. Give the gift of nourishment with Burt’s Bees skin care products.