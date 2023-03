White + Warren

Essential Cashmere Crewneck

$320.00 $256.00

Buy Now Review It

At White + Warren

From the aptly named “Essentials” collection, this sweater is designed to be worn anytime and anyplace. It’s made from 100% traceable cashmere with finely ribbed trims and a straight fit for comfort. Keep this staple at the top of your knit drawer—it’s the kind of style you’ll be reaching for often.