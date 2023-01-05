LBDO

An increase in pleasure normally comes with a decrease in friction, and LBDO elevated essential, the LBDO Essensual Lube is here to do just that. LBDO’s natural, water-based lubricant is not only 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free, but it’s also made from Aloe Vera and Australian Botanical ingredients to naturally hydrate, improve slip and is safe to use alone, with latex or toys, or with a partner. What are the key features and benefits of the LBDO Essensual Lube? Formulated with Certified Organic and native Australian ingredients, this product is 100 per cent natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. Formulated with Certified Organic and native Australian ingredients Made in Australia using Pharmaceutical Grade ingredients High in antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E protect skin from environmental aggressors. Naturally hydrating to mimic the body's natural lubrication pH-balanced Latex and toy-friendly Anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties Made in Australia Gentle and soothing for the skin and suitable for sensitive skin What are the key ingredients of the LBDO Essensual Lube? Certified Organic Aloe Vera - hydrating and soothing, helps to mimic the body's own natural lubrication, which assists in reducing friction, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Native Australian Kakadu Plum Extract - high in antioxidants, including vitamin C, to protect skin from environmental aggressors. Native Australian Quandong Extract - rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, keeps skin hydrated, reduces inflammation, contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties. Who is the LBDO Essensual Lube recommended for? Essensual Lube is ideal for anybody searching for a silky smooth, all-natural, and mild water-based lubricant. For individuals who desire to go exploring, whether alone or with others.