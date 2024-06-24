Olfactory NYC

This sensually curved beauty provides a direct connection to your favorite spot - G-Spot, P-Spot or wherever feels good! Crafted in njoy's trademark gleaming medical-grade stainless steel, it has the perfect curvature for every pleasure point! Lay back and relax while you pleasure yourself or your partner - no more playing contortionist just to hit that special spot! It also makes a great massager too. All njoy toys are cast in 316-grade stainless-steel, and hand-polished to a mirror shine – they're absolutely pure, smooth, and non-porous. An investment in pleasure, njoy creates objects of absolute perfection that will last a lifetime. The Pure Wand features 3 inch and 5.5-inch balls connected by a lovely curve – almost 8 inches end-to-end and 10 inches along the curve. Heat or cool in warm water or the fridge for extra sensations (but don't put it in the freezer!). Clean by any means but avoid abrasives or you'll lose that lustrous shine! Always use with your favorite sex toy lubricant to enhance your pleasure. Our customers say... "Both ends can produce sublime orgasms but with a gentle touch." ”The delicious curve means that the njoy is always on target, it never fails to hit the G-spot." "I never found my G-spot. Well, the NJoy wand sure did and it was amazing."