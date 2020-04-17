VEJA

Esplar Extra White Orange Fluo

£86.16

VEJA

Esplar Launched in 2011, the ESPLAR* trainers have been named after the Brazilian NGO which brings technical support to the organic cotton farming families Veja works with in North Brazil since 2004. - Upper in leather - Panels made out of leather - Logo V made of wild rubber - Lining in organic cotton (100%) - Insole made out of wild rubber and other synthetic materials - Sole made of wild rubber from the Amazonian rubber (20%) - Made in Brazil, in the region of Porto Alegre * Escritório de Planejamento e Assessoria Rural (The Rural Planning and Development Association)