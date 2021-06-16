United States
ALPS Mountaineering
Escape Camp Chair
$79.99$49.99
Powder-coated steel frame provides ultimate strength and stability for a long lasting use Convenient footrest and adjustable armrests help improve your overall comfort in this chair Compact foldable design and included shoulder carry bag makes transporting and storing a breeze The Escape Chair is meant for you to sit back, relax and put your feet up … literally Dimensions: 32. 5" W x 17" D x 41. 5" H, Weight: 10 lbs. Weight Capacity: 225 lbs. , Color: Green