ALPS Mountaineering

Escape Camp Chair

$79.99 $49.99

Powder-coated steel frame provides ultimate strength and stability for a long lasting use Convenient footrest and adjustable armrests help improve your overall comfort in this chair Compact foldable design and included shoulder carry bag makes transporting and storing a breeze The Escape Chair is meant for you to sit back, relax and put your feet up … literally Dimensions: 32. 5" W x 17" D x 41. 5" H, Weight: 10 lbs. Weight Capacity: 225 lbs. , Color: Green