Leisure Fashion Pants Ernie is the statement you're ready to make. These pants are tall to give you an elongated look, feature belt-loops throughout (should you want to add a bit more to this piece) and feature two back-pockets for utility. To be worn with any vintage tee under the sun, but we prefer the leisure suit worn together... Check out our Edwin shirt to see what we're talking about. Model is 5'9'' wearing a size 4. Don't see your size? Contact us to enquire about making one. Designed and made in our Toronto studio.80% Cotton 15% Viscose 5% Acrylic 030106-Olympian Blue-10_2