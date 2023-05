Chloé

Eres Cutout Embellished Swimsuit

$800.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Chloé's swimsuit has a dramatic cutout back that creates the illusion of separates from the reverse. It's made from stretch fabric that's subtly gathered along the C-shaped side embellishments, and offers medium brief coverage. We also have the 'Dark Honey' version in our edit.