Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Me!
Epilation Semi-définitive Me Sleek
€299.00
€123.90
Buy Now
Review It
At fnac
Surface d'application : 3,5 cm² - Tous types de peaux (1 à 6) Vitesse du flash 0,5s
Need a few alternatives?
Me!
Epilation Semi-définitive Me Sleek
BUY
€123.90
€299.00
fnac
Silk'N
Infinity - Epilateur Permanent Lumière Pulsée
BUY
€169.99
Amazon
Tria
Laser Dépilatoire 4x - Fuchsia
BUY
€423.95
LookFantastic
Braun
Epilateur À Lumière Pulsée Braun Silk-expert Pl5124
BUY
€429.99
fnac
More from Me!
Me!
Sleek Hair Reduction Device
BUY
£197.62
SkinStore
Me!
Sleek Hair Reduction Device
BUY
$149.00
Neiman Marcus
Me!
Tini Peppermint Mocha Bath And Body Gift Set
BUY
$3.99
Target
More from Body Care
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Body Oil Set ($90 Value)
BUY
$72.00
Nordstrom
megababe
Thigh Rescue
BUY
$14.00
Megababe
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
St. Tropez
Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
BUY
$46.00
$80.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted