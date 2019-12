Cult Gaia

Eos Box Bag

$348.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Gaia

The Eos Box Bag features a beaded handle and box shape. The bag can be easily displayed as an object on your coffee table or worn on your arm. Details: Comes with Cult Gaia original box and dust bag Inside: 5" x 4.75" Height: 3" x 4.25"