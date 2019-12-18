Cal Exotics

Entice Tiered Intimate Rose Gold Nipple Clamps

Explore sensory play with a set of stunning adjustable nipple clamps to enhance nipple sensitivity. Suitable for beginners and advanced players alike, these nickel-free clamps are fully adjustable and boast beautiful tiered metal chains for added weight. Unique in their design, the metalwork on these clamps is finished with a rose colored tint which it not only eye-catching, but extremely complimentary on any complexion. Adjust the crocodile style clips using the screw pin feature to experience the perfect level of pinch for you. During wear you'll enjoy gentle throbbing as blood flows to your nerve-endings making your nipples ultra-responsive and erect. Remove them and experiment with fingers, vibrators and your lovers tongue to take full advantage of their new sensitivity.